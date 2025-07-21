CHITIMUKULU LOSES ANOTHER SON IN FOUR MONTHS



Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta-manga II of the Bemba people has suffered yet another personal tragedy, following the death of his son, Prince Mwamba Kanyanta Sosala just four months after losing another son, Prince Kanyanta Kanyanta Sosala, in March this year.





The late Prince Mwamba was the elder brother of Prince Kanyanta Kanyanta. His passing has cast a fresh wave of mourning over the Bemba Royal Establishment and the wider community.





According to the announcement by the Bemba Royal Establishment, funeral proceedings are being held at the two white houses near the football pitch in Chitimukulu Village, Kasama. Mourners have been advised not to go to the Chitimukulu Palace for any funeral-related activities.





Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, 22 July 2025, at the Kashika Royal Graveyard, located opposite the last road turn on Ng’wena Village Road.