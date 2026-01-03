CHITIMUKULU WELCOMES DELIMITATION, CALLS FOR UNDERSTANDING OF BILL 7





January 3, 2026



Kasama- Senior Chief of the Bemba people, Chief Chitimukulu (Mwine Lubemba), has expressed support for the delimitation provisions in Bill 7, saying the move will help address challenges faced by vast constituencies.





The traditional leader made the remarks when Mr. Levy Ngoma, the Special Adviser to the President for Political Affairs, paid a courtesy call at his palace, where he conveyed goodwill messages from President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking on behalf of the Head of State, President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr. Ngoma wished Chief Chitimukulu long life and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national governance.





Mr. Ngoma revealed that Bill 7 has been enacted into law following approval by a majority of Members of Parliament, despite earlier misinformation about the Bill.





He explained that one key clause provides for constituency delimitation to ensure fair sharing of national resources, especially in large areas.





“One important clause is delimitation so that development resources are shared fairly,” Mr. Ngoma said.



He further revealed that the number of constituencies will increase from 156 to 226, with 70 new constituencies.





In response, Chief Chitimukulu welcomed the law and noted that constituencies such as Malole are too vast and would benefit from delimitation. He emphasized the need for civic education.





“People must be informed so they can appreciate the Bill,” the Chief said.

He called on government and stakeholders to engage communities to build public confidence.





Mr. Ngoma is in Northern Province to check on various government developmental projects.



(C) The Falcon News