Chitotela institutes contempt proceedings against ACC, 11 officers

By Mwaka Ndawa

PAMBASHE PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela has instituted contempt proceedings against the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and 11 of its officers in the Lusaka High Court for breach of an agreement to preclude him from prosecution in relation to the nine corruption related charges he was facing in 2019.

Chitotela has cited the Commission’s acting director general Silumesi Muchula, Ivor Mukwanka, Dorothy Cheelo, Glenda Mungalaba, Raymond Chiboola, Stella Mulenga, Martin Mayembe, Gift Tembo, Kopano Chilembo, Queen Chibwe and Edwin Mbewe as alleged contemnors; seeking an order that they be committed to prison for contempt of court for turning their backs on him.



Chitotela said in 2019 he was facing nine counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime and he made a full disclosure pursuant to section 80(3) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2021 on June 24, 2019 relating to the case and he was let off the hook by the Commission.

He said on April 19 and 26, 2022 the ACC issued call outs for him to be interviewed at their offices in relation to the investigations it was conducting.



Chitotela said he was interviewed, warned and cautioned in relation to the purchase of a house, property no. subdivision A2 lot L/3270/M in Ibex Hill Lusaka.



He stated that the property was forfeited to the state under full disclosure to the ACC and it promised not to prosecute him pursuant to section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act No. 3 of 2012.



Chitotela said before his arrest, the ACC issued a press statement that it had abandoned the settlement agreement and he was arrested for being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

He contended that the conduct of the Commission and the alleged contemnors was intentional as it was well aware of the undertaking it equivocally made and had now breached.



Chitotela said the conduct of the alleged contemnors was intended to impede and prejudice the administration of justice

“The Anti-Corruption Commission and its director general and investigation officers know all the facts which make it a breach of undertaking not to institute criminal proceedings against me by warn and caution statement for purposes of an arrest and prosecution,” said Chitotela. “The relief sought is for an order of committal for the contempt of the alleged contemnors for failure to carry out their undertaking given to the subordinate court of the first class on June 24, 2019 and that they pay the costs of the proceedings.”