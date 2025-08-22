CHITOTELA WASN’T PRESENT AT THE CRIME SCENE, YET HE WAS ARRESTED WHILE PRESENT MARIA ZALOUMIS  IS FREE- Sishuwa Sishuwa

CHITOTELA WASN’T PRESENT AT THE CRIME SCENE, YET HE WAS ARRESTED WHILE PRESENT MARIA ZALOUMIS IS FREE





By Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa



I am outraged by the murder of an innocent person (take a minute to hear the cry of the victim’s mother in the attached video clip) and the police’s failure to arrest Maria Zaloumis for what I consider, based on an established pattern, to be ethnic regional considerations.

Those of us from the Zambezi region have a greater responsibility in calling out ethnic-regional favoritism because it is hurting the country. It shows through in every aspect and is so sad. I opposed this discrimination and selective application of the law under the PF and I remain opposed to these practices under the UPND.



In addition to the well known case of Ronald Chitotela who was not even present at the crime scene but is now in jail, there are the cases of Archbishop Alick Banda and former president Edgar Lungu who were victims of clear hate speech by people from Western and Northwestern provinces.





The culprits remain free. Emmanuel Banda was a victim of abduction by people from Southern Province whom he named as responsible for the ordeal. Police never even bothered to summon the accused for interrogation.

There are several examples of clear cases of sedition and corruption involving people from the Zambezi region under this administration who have not been arrested.





Yet similar offences have resulted in arrests and prosecutions when committed by Zambians from the Chambishi-Luangwa region. It is easy to see a pattern here, of selective application of the law based on ethnic regional considerations.





The police’s failure to arrest Maria Zaloumis in the latest case is a perfect example of a miscarriage of justice. She was at the crime scene and was recorded interrogating the murdered victim whilst his legs and hands were tied.

Even if she did not touch the young man, she had authority over all those involved in beating him and she never tried to stop the beatings even when the victim desperately pleaded. At the very least, that makes her an accessory or accomplice to the murder.