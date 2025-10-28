Chivayo gifts comedian US$150,000 for ‘making Mnangagwa laugh’

Comedian Leeroy Tadiwanashe Zavare, popularly known as Comic Elder, has received yet another lavish reward – this time a US$150,000 cash gift from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who said the gesture was “for making the President laugh.”

The latest gift comes just days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa personally handed the rising entertainer a brand-new Ford Raptor during a public event.

In a lengthy post on social media, Chivayo described the cash as a “small token of appreciation” for Comic Elder’s exceptional comedic talent and his ability to impress the Head of State.

“For a young comedian to make the President of the Republic laugh is never a small achievement! His Excellency’s words – ‘Ndafara newe mfana’ – set you apart. Ukafadza President, neniwo unenge wandifadza and wafadza nyika yese!” wrote Chivayo.

The businessman, who has gained notoriety for gifting cars and large sums of money to musicians, church leaders and influencers, instructed Comic Elder to collect the funds from his lawyer Sikhumbuzo Mpofu.

“For safety, the money can be transferred directly to your preferred bank account,” Chivayo said. “Or my lawyer can facilitate the purchase of your desired house and transfer it into your name. The choice is entirely yours.”

Comic Elder, whose viral skits feature characters such as Anna Mugwaku, Obvious Mututu, Alfred Mweya, Nichodimas Chigovanyika, and Potipher Zvombo, has quickly become one of Zimbabwe’s most popular comedy figures.

However, Chivayo’s latest act of generosity comes amid ongoing controversy over his sources of wealth and alleged misuse of state contracts. His name recently appeared in a purported corruption dossier reportedly compiled by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, which called for investigations into possible abuse of public funds through irregularly awarded tenders.

The development has once again fuelled debate over the intersection of celebrity, politics and patronage in Zimbabwe, as Chivayo continues to cement his role as one of the country’s most flamboyant benefactors.