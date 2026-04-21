Chivayo Withdraws US$3.6 Million Parliament Pledge, Redirects Support to Provinces





Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has withdrawn his controversial US$3.6 million pledge to Parliament, saying he now regrets the manner in which the donation was announced and acknowledges concerns raised by ZANU PF officials.





In a lengthy statement issued on Tuesday, Chivayo said the original pledge had been made “in good faith” to mark Zimbabwe’s Independence celebrations and was never intended to influence Parliament or create parallel structures.





“I therefore unreservedly retract my initial pledge directed towards Parliament,” he said.



The businessman, who described himself as “not a politician” but a supporter of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF, said he had reflected on criticism from party members including Youth League officials and legislators.





He admitted that his approach may not have fully appreciated “institutional sensitivities,” adding that proper structures and protocols should have been followed.





Despite withdrawing the parliamentary donation, Chivayo announced a revised US$5 million pledge, which he said would be channelled through party structures for grassroots development projects.





Under the new proposal, each of Zimbabwe’s ten provinces would receive US$500,000 to fund community initiatives.





Chivayo also apologised to Parliament, the Speaker, lawmakers, the Clerk of Parliament and the ZANU PF Youth League for any discomfort caused by the original announcement.





The initial pledge had sparked widespread debate after the ZANU PF Youth League publicly distanced the party from the donation and warned against any perceived influence over State institutions.