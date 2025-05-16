CHIVUBE URGES WOMEN TO TAKE THE LEAD AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS



May 15, 2025



LUSAKA – UPND Trustee Grace Chivube has urged both women and men to roll up their sleeves and take the lead in mobilizing support for the party ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Speaking to UPND members from various wards in Matero Constituency this afternoon, Ms. Chivube encouraged women to play a more active role in political mobilization and to ensure that ward chairpersons remain motivated and engaged.





She commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership and called on party members to consistently highlight the government’s achievements, including the increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K36.1 million, the restoration of meal allowances, decentralization of services, payment of retirees, and the successful restructuring of national debt.





“We must continue to speak about what our party and President have accomplished,” Ms. Chivube emphasized.



She also urged leaders to add value to their positions by staying connected with communities and maintaining a visible presence.





“When you are seen, you should be speaking out and actively working on the ground,” she added.



At the same event, Christabel Ignutu Sidele, a UPND Secretary from the Women’s Wing at the national level, stressed the need for urgency and unity in mobilization efforts.





“We are the campaign managers for the President,” she said. “Let’s work hard, invite those willing to work with us, and hit the ground running. Time is not on our side.”



