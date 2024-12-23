Chiwenga backers under siege over 2030

Rising tensions within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party have triggered a dramatic intervention by the politburo following reports of alleged targeting, intimidation, and discrimination of members opposed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s push for a third-term bid, which could extend his presidency beyond 2028.

Sources within the party indicate that the contentious push for the 2030 agenda, seeking to extend Mnangagwa’s rule indefinitely, has intensified internal purges, particularly in key provinces such as Masvingo, Harare, and Mashonaland East. These purges are allegedly aimed at members loyal to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, often considered by some as the preferred successor to Mnangagwa in 2028.

The issue of alleged victimization of anti-2030 members came to the forefront during a recent politburo meeting, chaired by Mnangagwa. Vice President Chiwenga, who was in India at the time, did not attend the session. According to a politburo source, reports detailing intimidation and discrimination against anti-2030 members were thoroughly discussed. The situation was deemed a significant threat to party unity, especially at the grassroots level.

“The politburo received the report of the intimidation, victimisation and discrimination of anti-2030 party members,” said the Zanu-PF politburo member, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “It was then resolved that provincial chairpersons be summoned to explain the matter as it was seen as destabilising the already fractured party from the grassroots level.”

Zanu-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchunguri was assigned to oversee the disciplinary hearings for those accused of targeting anti-2030 members. The conflict surrounding Mnangagwa’s potential third term reached a boiling point in Masvingo’s Bikita area last week, where Zanu-PF supporters staged protests following the dismissal of their councillor, Brighton Mushekwa, allegedly for opposing the 2030 agenda.

Mushekwa, the ward 12 councillor, is one of several party officials facing disciplinary action for allegedly opposing Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term and supporting Chiwenga. Reports suggest Mushekwa was accused of receiving funds from Chiwenga to mobilize opposition against Mnangagwa’s extended rule. This controversy triggered a tense scene in Bikita, with party members demanding answers regarding Mushekwa’s sacking.

During the disrupted meeting, supporters insisted that fertiliser distribution would not proceed unless Mushekwa was present to oversee the process. Tensions escalated when district coordinating chairperson Taruona Chomunoda allegedly called the police to arrest the protesting supporters, resulting in the abrupt cancellation of the meeting.

“The chairman was addressing people when a group of supporters demanded an explanation on the sacking of Mushekwa,” said a source who attended the meeting. “The supporters ordered that the fertiliser would not be distributed if their councillor was not there. They said they know the reason why their councillor was sacked and demanded that not even a single bag of fertiliser would be distributed by anyone else.”

Mushekwa declined to comment on the issue, stating that he was not present during the meeting.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa referred questions to the party’s political commissar Munyaradazi Machacha, who was unavailable for comment. However, Zanu-PF Director for Information Farai Marapira denied reports of division within the party, emphasizing that both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were united in support of the 2030 agenda.

“The party is behind the president as well as the vice president,” Marapira said. “The claims are fictitious. Everyone is behind the president, including the vice president. The party is united and focused on ensuring that the president’s Vision 2030 is achieved. The talk of division is an invention from malicious individuals who want to create discord in the party.”

The infighting within Zanu-PF over the 2030 agenda mirrors the succession struggles that led to the 2017 coup, which ousted former President Robert Mugabe and saw Mnangagwa assume power. The ongoing battle for succession remains a volatile issue within the ruling party, with factions vying for control ahead of the 2028 election.

