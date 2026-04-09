CHIWENGA COULD HAVE TAKEN POWER BUT WALKED AWAY: THE GENERAL WHO CHOSE HONOUR OVER RULE

When Zimbabwe teetered on the edge in 2017, one man held the balance of power and refused to keep it. Retired General Constantino Chiwenga, the military figure at the centre of the nation’s defining moment, stunned many by stepping aside instead of stepping in.

He had the authority, the influence, and the opportunity to claim the presidency. But he didn’t. Rather than tighten his grip, he handed power over a move critics underestimated, but history may yet applaud. He could have broken ranks and turned against Emmerson Mnangagwa. Instead, he remained steadfast. He could have indulged in the temptations of power. He chose restraint.

In a political landscape often defined by ambition and excess, Chiwenga’s actions spoke of discipline, loyalty, and principle. Not the traits of a strongman but of a statesman. As Zimbabwe continues its journey, his legacy stands as a reminder: true leadership is not about taking power, but knowing when to let it go.