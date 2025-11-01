Chiwenga missed Mnangagwa’s SONA

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga missed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday to attend a medical review in South Africa, the Presidency confirmed on Thursday.

Chiwenga, 69, was notably absent during the opening of the third session of the 10th Parliament, where his counterpart Vice President Kembo Mohadi was in attendance.

In a brief response to a ZimLive enquiry, Presidential spokesman George Charamba said:

“The Vice President had a medical review in South Africa.”

He is understood to have since returned to Zimbabwe.

Chiwenga’s last public appearance was on October 25, when he attended the 75th anniversary celebrations of St Luke’s Mission and St Luke’s Mission Hospital in Lupane, following a tour of development projects in Matabeleland South.

His absence at such a key national event, however, fuelled speculation of political tensions within the ruling Zanu PF, amid reports of an intensifying power struggle ahead of the 2028 election.

Party insiders claim allies of President Mnangagwa — allegedly led by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei — are pushing to have the former army commander sidelined from both government and party structures, effectively removing him from the succession race.

Chiwenga is said to be opposed to efforts to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028, when his second and final term is set to end under the 2013 Constitution — a stance that has reportedly strained relations with powerful factions in Zanu PF.