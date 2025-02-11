Chiwenga, Mnangagwa supporters clash at Heroes Acre

Tensions within Zanu-PF spilled into the public domain on Monday as rival factions clashed at the National Heroes Acre during the burial of national hero Tinaye Chigudu.

The incident highlighted growing divisions over the succession battle between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

Supporters of Mnangagwa chanted songs endorsing the President’s continued leadership, with some singing, “2030 ndeya Emmerson, siyanai naye Mnangagwa” (2030 belongs to Emmerson, leave Mnangagwa alone).

The slogan reflects the ambitions of some party members to extend Mnangagwa’s stay in power beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms, which are set to end in 2028.

However, their chants were met with counter-slogans from Chiwenga’s supporters, who responded with “Siyanai naye Mukanya” (Leave Mukanya alone). Mukanya is Chiwenga’s totem.

The visible clash of factions comes amid increasing speculation over Chiwenga’s presidential ambitions. Despite his silence, the Vice President is rumored to be positioning himself as Mnangagwa’s successor.

Chiwenga has previously made veiled criticisms of some of Mnangagwa’s allies, including recent remarks that appeared to target controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, whom he referred to as a “Chigananda” (conman).

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has been consolidating his position, with provincial structures and party leagues endorsing a potential term extension. Some within Zanu-PF are reportedly pushing for an amendment to delay Chiwenga’s ascendancy by extending Mnangagwa’s term until 2030.

The succession battle has further intensified as Mnangagwa’s allies have actively lobbied for the term extension, while Chiwenga’s faction appears to be quietly rallying support from within the party.

The burial of Chigudu, a veteran of the liberation struggle and a founding member of the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA), was overshadowed by the factional discord.

Chigudu, who trained in North Korea and spent 12 years in prison during Zimbabwe’s liberation war, was honored for his contributions to the country’s independence.

Observers believe the open clash at Heroes Acre could mark the beginning of a more visible struggle for control of Zimbabwe’s ruling party, as the Mnangagwa-Chiwenga succession battle continues to unfold.

Source – newzimbabwe