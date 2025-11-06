Chiwenga not Zanu-PF’s chosen one

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF has dismissed claims that the push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term to 2030 is a covert strategy to block Vice President Constantino Chiwenga from succeeding him. Party spokesperson and former ambassador to China, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said Chiwenga is not automatically entitled to take over leadership and must contest elections like any other candidate.

“It is not that we do not want him. He can declare his candidacy. There is no provision in the Zimbabwean constitution that the vice president is the automatic leader of the country afterwards,” Mutsvangwa told SABC News. “This is not a papacy. This is a democratic country, and people go to elections.”

Mutsvangwa emphasized that succession in Zimbabwe is determined by the electorate, not by internal party appointments or anointment. He added that Chiwenga is one of many politicians with ambitions for higher office and should be subject to the same democratic processes.

President Mnangagwa has previously stated he would step down in 2028, but ZANU-PF recently adopted a resolution at its annual conference supporting a term extension to align with the Vision 2030 development agenda. The proposal has sparked mixed reactions both domestically and abroad.

Opposition figures and civil society groups have warned that the move could entrench authoritarianism and undermine democratic norms. In South Africa, Zimbabweans in the diaspora expressed concern that the extension reflects ZANU-PF’s reluctance to embrace generational leadership change. Supporters, however, argue that continuity is essential for stability and economic recovery.

Former cabinet minister and ZANU-PF insider Saviour Kasukuwere, now in exile, condemned the proposal, calling it “a gigantic failure” and warning that it could lead to disaster. “Greediness knows no boundaries,” he told IOL.

If ZANU-PF proceeds, the resolution would be referred to Parliament, where the party holds a two-thirds majority- enough to initiate constitutional amendments. Legal and political challenges are expected from opposition parties and civil society, and regional bodies such as SADC and the African Union may increase scrutiny.

Observers say the central question remains whether Mnangagwa’s extension will be framed as a stabilizing measure or a strategic move to shape succession and consolidate power.