Chiwenga ‘supporters’ allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s supporters have rallied behind him following the release of an explosive recording in which Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa dismissed any possibility of Chiwenga succeeding President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutsvangwa, who launched a scathing critique of Chiwenga’s leadership capabilities, is now facing backlash from a shadowy group calling itself the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA). The group has gone as far as accusing Mutsvangwa of working as a spy for “hostile foreign nations.”

His remarks, which surfaced last week in an audio recording published by the UK-based investigative outlet Dug Up, have further exposed deepening factional rifts within the ruling party, despite its senior members’ efforts to maintain a facade of unity.

In a strongly worded statement, GCVSA claimed to have uncovered intelligence linking Mutsvangwa to foreign espionage activities aimed at destabilizing Zimbabwe. The statement, signed by the group’s Secretary-General Ntokozo Msipha, portrayed Mutsvangwa as a “political mercenary” working against national interests.

“The GCVSA is aware of a recent military intelligence dossier linking Mutsvangwa to espionage activities involving hostile foreign powers,” the statement read.

“This intelligence confirms what many have long suspected – Mutsvangwa is not merely a loudmouth but an active saboteur working to weaken Zimbabwe from within.

“His attacks on General Chiwenga are not personal but part of a broader scheme dictated by those who seek to install puppets in positions of power while eliminating true patriots.”

The group accused Mutsvangwa of being part of a clandestine effort to weaken the military’s influence within the ruling party, aligning himself with forces keen on Mnangagwa’s extended stay in power beyond his constitutionally mandated final term in 2028.

In the controversial recording, Mutsvangwa reportedly labeled Chiwenga as unelectable, cruel, and lacking the intellectual capacity to govern. He pointed to Chiwenga’s highly publicized fallout with his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, as evidence of his inability to lead effectively.

The remarks align with the position of Mnangagwa’s loyalists, who are pushing for an extension of his presidency through constitutional amendments, despite growing resistance within and outside the ruling party.

Mutsvangwa, a key figure in the 2017 coup that ousted the late President Robert Mugabe, played a central role in installing both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. However, his latest remarks have ignited tensions, drawing a fierce response from Chiwenga’s backers.

The GCVSA statement issued a strong warning to Mutsvangwa, accusing him of attempting to “hijack the revolution” for personal and external interests.

“The people of Zimbabwe are not blind. They see through your deception, Chris Mutsvangwa. You are not a kingmaker. You are not a revolutionary. You are a political scavenger, feeding on the scraps left behind by real leaders.”

The group further accused Mutsvangwa of being a “political prostitute masquerading as a nationalist,” vowing that his alleged agenda to sideline Chiwenga in the succession race would not succeed.

Mutsvangwa has yet to respond to the allegations, but the growing divisions within Zanu-PF indicate an escalating power struggle ahead of the 2028 elections. With Chiwenga’s supporters mobilizing and Mnangagwa’s camp seeking to solidify its grip on power, Zimbabwe’s ruling party is bracing for a turbulent period as internal battles play out in the public arena.

Source – NewZimbabwe