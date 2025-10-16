Chiwenga supporters issue red alert over alleged assassination Plot, call for mass mobilisation

HARARE – The General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA) has issued a dramatic public alert alleging a plot to assassinate Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi, calling on war veterans, youth brigades, and patriotic citizens to mobilise in defence of the Vice President.

In a statement released ahead of planned demonstrations on 17 and 18 October, the association claimed that “treasonous forces” linked to a corrupt cartel are orchestrating a midnight strike dubbed Operation Venom Strike, aimed at silencing Chiwenga’s anti-corruption crusade.

“The fight is no longer abstract – it is a matter of life and death for the only man who dared stand between the thieves and your future,” the statement reads.

The group alleges that Chiwenga recently presented evidence to the High Command exposing a US$3.2 billion corruption scandal, involving funds allegedly diverted from schools, hospitals, and national development programs.

“This money, meant for national restoration, was diverted to buy loyalty and prop up a failing regime built on patronage and corruption,” the association claimed.

Mobilisation Plans and Ultimatum

The GCVSA has called for mass action beginning 17 October, with a full-scale occupation of State House planned for 18 October, demanding the resignation of what it describes as a “disgraced, corrupt, and illegitimate administration.”

“Every loyal patriot will converge on the State House and occupy that ground until the administration resigns. This is the people’s final ultimatum,” the group declared.

The statement also referenced Comrade Blessed Geza’s tactical call, framing the mobilisation as a “People’s Protective Advance” and warning that any attempt to harm Chiwenga would provoke nationwide resistance.

Anti-Corruption Mandate and Political Tensions

The association described Chiwenga as the “Architect of the Second Republic’s Birth,” and accused unnamed political actors of attempting to erase his contributions to Operation Restore Legacy in 2017.

“Without the General, the anti-corruption mandate collapses. We will defend it with every fibre of our being,” the statement concluded.

The allegations and mobilisation call come amid heightened political tensions within ZANU PF and growing public scrutiny over corruption and factionalism.