CHIWENGA WARNS OF ‘BLOODSHED’ AS ZANU PF CIVIL WAR ERUPTS OVER CAB 3



Zimbabwe’s political tensions exploded this week after powerful Vice President Constantino Chiwenga issued a chilling warning that taking the country in the “wrong direction” could lead to bloodshed, deepening fears of a major showdown inside the ruling ZANU-PF.





The dramatic remarks come as fierce infighting intensifies over the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, a proposal critics claim could weaken Zimbabwe’s democratic system and open the door for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to tighten his grip on power beyond existing constitutional limits.





The bitter fallout has reportedly exposed dangerous fractures within the ruling elite, with rival camps backing Mnangagwa and Chiwenga increasingly clashing behind the scenes. Political observers say the battle over CAB 3 is rapidly becoming a high-stakes succession war that could reshape Zimbabwe’s future or plunge the country deeper into political turmoil.



Source: Rory Studios News