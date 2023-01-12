CHOMA RESIDENTS CELEBRATE 💃AT ‘WE STILL NEED MY HOME TOWN’ PARTY

By Womba Kasela

Some Choma residents Wednesday evening turned up for the WE STILL NEED MY HOME TOWN IN ZAMBIA movement fellowship party hosted along the newly rehabilitated hospital road.

The party was meant to appreciate the works of MY HOME TOWN-MHT in the district as the movement appeals to the organization to rescind its decision to suspend its activities in the country.

Speaking at the event, Movement Chairperson, James Mooli, thanked government for the opportunity to hold such an event in the district.

Mooli also appreciated the community for turning up to attend the party which he said was an indication that the residents are also affected by the decision of MHT to halt operations in Zambia.

Speaking at the same event, Movement Organizer, Sam Mukubi, called on traditional leaders and government to work hand in hand in pleading with MHT to rescind its decision to suspend their activities in Zambia.

And in an exclusive interview with Byta FM News, My Home Town Managing Director, Gilbert Siachaya, stated that the organization is willing to stay in Zambia and continue to deliver its services.

Asked if MHT might rescind its decision, Siachaya could not comment, stating that he is not in a better position to do so.

