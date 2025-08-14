CHOMA YOUTHS DISAPPOINTED WITH UPND OVER UNFULFILLED JOB PROMISES





Two youths in Choma have expressed disappointment with the performance of the United Party for National Development-UPND led government following their takeover of administrative duties four years ago.





Aaron Mudenda pinpoints the party in government’s alleged failure to deliver its promise of creating employment opportunities, with many young people still without jobs or a stable source of income.





Mudenda has called for the prioritization of job creation in the district, complaining that Choma lacks viable industries both in the private and public sectors, hence the need for investment.





Another youth, Robert Mwiinde, has encouraged his colleagues not to vote for individuals based on party lines, with most who come through that path usually failing to deliver.



Byta FM Zambia