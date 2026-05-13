CHOMBA PAYS TRIBUTE TO MPUNDU, KANG’OMBE AS THEY BOW OUT OF PARLIAMENT



…Munali aspiring MP says Zambia loses two fearless youthful voices ahead of May 2026 dissolution





By TROY MUKUPA



LUSAKA – Independent aspiring Member of Parliament for Munali Constituency, Obbie Musunga Chomba, has paid tribute to Nkana MP Hon. Binwell Mpundu and Kamfinsa MP Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe, describing them as two of Zambia’s most vibrant youthful leaders whose exit will leave a gap in Parliament.





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In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Chomba said the announcement that both legislators would not recontest their seats came as the National Assembly prepared for its sine die adjournment ahead of dissolution on 15th May 2026.





“Like many others, this news gave me pause,” Chomba wrote.



“At a time when Zambia needs to strengthen the bridge between experienced leadership and youthful representation, these are voices many of us believed would continue shaping the national discourse.”





Chomba, who said he believes in speaking “without fear or favour,” praised the two MPs for serving with courage, conviction and consistency.



He noted their record of moving motions without notice, raising points of order, and challenging the Executive on matters of national importance.





“They spoke on matters of national importance without hesitation. For many young aspiring leaders like myself, they demonstrated what fearless and purposeful parliamentary representation looks like,” he said.





The Munali hopeful added that Mpundu and Kang’ombe had set the standard for principled and bold representation. He pledged to carry forward their legacy if elected.





“Your legacy of constructive debate, bold representation, and principled leadership will not be forgotten. We shall pick up from where you leave off and continue striving to represent our people with humility, courage, and integrity,” Chomba stated..





He concluded by wishing the two lawmakers success in their future endeavours and reaffirming his commitment to service in Munali under the slogan, “Amatwii Kubantu.”



The 13th National Assembly is expected to adjourn sine die on 15th May 2026 before dissolution for the general election.