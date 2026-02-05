DIVORCE OF THE DECADE 💔💰

CHOMBO’S MEGA-ESTATE SPLIT HEADS TO HIGH COURT

The bitter divorce battle between former Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo and his estranged wife Marian has exploded into the High Court, after the couple failed to agree on how to divide a jaw-dropping matrimonial fortune.



Mrs Chombo is demanding 50 percent of all assets acquired during the marriage, a claim that has left observers stunned by the sheer size and reach of the estate. Her claim stretches across the country and beyond and includes 15 family vehicles, dozens of houses, flats and stands in prime suburbs and towns such as Borrowdale, Mount Pleasant, Victoria Falls, Bulawayo, Kariba, Mutare, Chitungwiza and Beitbridge.



Also on the list are farms packed with heavy machinery, cattle, trucks and trailers, mining interests, safari lodges, shares in 10 family companies, and properties in South Africa.



Chombo is challenging both the scale of the claims and a US$2 000 monthly maintenance demand, setting the stage for a courtroom showdown.

The High Court must now decide whether —and how one of Zimbabwe’s largest known marital estates will be divided.