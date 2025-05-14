CHONGWE CONSTITUENCY RECEIVES OVER K6 MILLION 2025 CDF ALLOCATION



GOVERNMENT has disbursed over K6 Million to Chongwe Constituency as part of the 2025 Constituency Development Fund allocation.





Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Chongwe Municipal Council Public Relations Officer, Peter Sukwa, says the Ministry of Finance and National Planning has released funding to the local authority to support key sectors such as secondary school boarding bursaries





Mr Sukwa revealed that the funds were received in two phases and are earmarked for youth and women empowerment, skills development and secondary school boarding bursaries.



“From February 2025 to April 2025, the government has released a total of K6, 205,128.20 to Chongwe Municipal Council CDF account,” he said.





He further stated that the council has facilitated the payment of boarding fees for over 700 pupils enrolled in 25 secondary schools.



Mr Sukwa appealed to head teachers of some institutions that have not yet received their payments to urgently submit the necessary documentation to ensure timely disbursement of funds to all eligible pupils.





“We wish to reassure skills development bursary beneficiaries that the disbursement process is nearing completion and they will soon begin accessing their funds,” he said.





He said the local authority has since formally requested for an additional release of CDF 2025 funding from the government, following the successful utilisation of previous allocation as per CDF guidelines.





“This request includes support for community projects as well as women and youth empowerment grants and loans,” he said.