CHONGWE DISTRICT WELCOME MORE THAN THAN 300 DEFECTORS FROM PATRIOTIC FRONT TO UPND





In a significant political shift, over 300 members of the Former Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) from the Kampekete area of Manyika Ward have officially joined the United Party for National Development (UPND). This event marks a notable moment for both the defectors and the UPND as they seek to strengthen their presence and influence in Chongwe District.





The defectors were warmly welcomed by the District Chairman Mr Lenard Chilima and his committee members, Constituency Chairman Mr Katite and his committee members,And also Present was Mr. Martin Chasha and Mr. Joseph Mwalite prominent members of UPND in Chongwe.

Mr. Lenard Chilima, the UPND District chairperson, who highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving developmental goals for the community. In addition Mr. Katite expressed his gratitude, noting that these defections signal a growing confidence in the UPND leadership and its vision for a better future for all citizens.





Accompanying The District and Constituency Leadership during this pivotal moment was Mr. Frederick Sashi, who played a crucial role in mobilizing and encouraging the candidates to make this transition. Mr. Sashi’s efforts were instrumental in fostering an environment where individuals felt empowered to pursue a political alignment that they believe better aligns with their aspirations and values.





The defectors cited a lack of effective leadership within the PF as a key reason for their departure. They expressed their admiration for UPND’s President Hakainde Hichilema, particularly praising his policies such as the cash-for-work initiative and the prompt distribution of farming inputs. They believe these policies directly contribute to community development and agricultural productivity, ultimately improving the livelihoods of many in the region.





The sentiment among the defectors reflects a broader desire for accountable leadership and progressive governance. Their decision to align with the UPND is rooted in a belief that the party is better equipped to address the challenges faced by the community and provide sustainable solutions.





As the UPND continues to expand its base in Chongwe District, the reception of these new members serves not only to bolster its ranks but also to demonstrate the party’s appeal to citizens seeking change. The unity and enthusiasm displayed at the event indicate a committed collective effort to drive progress and development in the region.





In conclusion, the integration of over 300 former PF members into UPND in Chongwe District underscores a significant realignment in the political landscape, driven by the pursuit of effective governance and community-focused policies. As the UPND moves forward, it will be crucial to harness this momentum to address the needs and aspirations of the constituents effectively.