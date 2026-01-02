Chris Okafor’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out: I left Him Because Of So Many Children Everywhere





Pastor Chris Okafor’s public apology to actress Doris Ogala has sparked a new controversy, with his ex-wife Agnes Bison Okafor breaking her 14-year silence to accuse him of deception, abuse, and moral misconduct. Agnes, who married Chris at 18, claims she left him due to his infidelity and physical abuse, not the other way around.





Agnes insists Chris’ apology is “damage control” triggered by a viral video, saying, “He knows there’s a lot on him. A whole lot. Children everywhere. That apology is not genuine”.





Agnes accuses Chris of repeated infidelity with church members and house helps, including impregnating married women. She also claims physical abuse, with medical reports from Nigerian hospitals.

Agnes discovered a previous marriage certificate hidden under Chris’ bed, which he allegedly denied when confronted. Agnes disputes Chris’ kidnapping account, saying she sold belongings and emptied her bank accounts to secure his release.





Agnes names Anita Chioma, a former deaconess, as someone who moved into their marital home after she left. She demands DNA tests to clarify paternity claims.





After 14 years, Agnes speaks out to defend her name and protect her children, saying, “Silence was never weakness. I waited for my children to grow. Now it’s my time to speak”.