Chris Rock says he and late rapper Tupac dated same women

Chris Rock has revealed he once had lingering beef with late rapper Tupac Shakur over women they both dated.

Speaking during an appearance on the “Fly On the Wall” podcast with David Spade and Dana Carvey, Chris Rock was asked to name his five favourite rappers. Listeners quickly noticed Tupac was missing from the list, prompting questions from the hosts.

Rock then admitted he had personal issues with the rapper, joking that they often pursued the same women and Tupac usually “won out.” The revelation has now sparked speculation online about whether the comments could somehow connect to the infamous 2022 Oscars incident involving Will Smith.

Some social media users have pointed to Tupac’s close relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife, as part of the theory. Jada and Tupac were famously close friends before his death, though she has repeatedly denied they were romantically involved, describing their bond instead as a deep platonic friendship.

The discussion has reignited debate around the Oscars slap, where Will Smith walked on stage and struck Chris Rock after a joke about Jada during the live ceremony.