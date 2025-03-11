Chris Rock Talks About Forgiving Will Smith For Oscar Slap

Actor Chris Rock may be getting over the bad blood between him and Will Smith.

He appears to be undecided about hosting the Oscars in the future but may want to forgive Smith for slapping him at the event three years ago.

Asked if he would be interested in hosting the show again, Chris Rock replied: “You never know.” He reportedly made the remarks while attending this year’s Oscars Vanity party with his daughter, Zahra, on March 2.

About forgiving Will Smith, he noted: “…This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive.

“…And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know…I live in forgiveness…True love starts at forgiveness,” he told an outlet.

Some fans reacted to Rock’s interview online, indicating that he may not want to joke about someone’s sick wife in the future, if he got the opportunity to host the show again.

“Maybe this time he won’t make a joke about someone’s sick wife! That really showed poor judgement” a follower wrote. Another added: “His jokes were not funny last time. Why figure they would be if given another chance?”

Others suggested that the show should focus on finding a host with “great charisma” instead of a comedian.

Three years ago, Rock was on stage telling a joke when he took a jab at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her bald head.

Shortly after the joke, Smith marched up on stage and gave Rock a swift slap across the face. After he returned to his seat, Smith warned Rock to keep his wife’s name out of any joke.

That night, Smith earned his first Oscar Award for his role in King Richard and received a 10-year ban from attending future Oscar award shows.

Will Smith reportedly sent an apology to Rock via video about four months after the slap at the Oscars but Rock did not accept.

In January, an outlet reported that Smith “will never forgive Chris for ruining his life, even though he had managed to pick up the pieces. Months after the slap, it was reported that Chris was still haunted by what happened on that Oscars stage.

In the fall of 2024, Chris Rock released an animated version of his series Everybody Hates Chris, which was slightly based on his childhood.