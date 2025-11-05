Chris Zumani arrested following a complaint against him by Given Lubinda

ZUMANI ZIMBA ARRESTED



..as the Police refuse to withdrawal earlier complaint made by Acting PF President, Given Lubinda against Zumani Zimb



Lusaka- Wednesday, 5th November 2025



Police at Woodlands Police Station yesterday charged and arrested former State House Special Assistant to the President, Zumani Zimba.





Zumani was charged with offenses related to cyber crimes and theft of identity.



Lusaka lawyer,Kambwa Aongola, presented both the complainant, Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda and Zimba to have the matter formally withdrawn.





Earlier and after the duo’s reconciliation, the letter was written and signed by Aongola to withdraw the matter.





However when the two were summoned to appear to formally withdraw the case, the investigating officer stated that they will proceed to charge and arrest Zumani based on Lubinda’s complaint as the matter was a suspected crime, a matter between the State and the accused person.



Zimba remains in police custody at Woodlands Police Station.