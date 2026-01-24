CHRIS ZUMANI MUST SHUT UP AND KNOW THAT EAGLES DON’T TAKE FLYING LESSONS FROM CHICKENS- Maxwell Chongu

*CHRIS ZUMANI MUST SHUT UP AND KNOW THAT EAGLES DON’T TAKE FLYING LESSONS FROM CHICKENS.*

Former political advisor to late sixth Republican *President Edgar Chagwa Lungu* ( Mhsriep ) *Mr. Chris Zumani* must just shut up for he is the last person to talk about wining a general election.





Citizens first national youth executive is concerned and extremely disturbed with constant attacks directed at *President Harry Kalaba* from toxic online media tabloids and individuals with a record of making seating presidents lose elections.





Let it be on record that it’s against our party policy to engage in politics of character assassination or political violence but that position must never be misconstrued as an act of cowardice cause when our leader is attacked we shall surely rise to the occasion and defend with all our mighty.





Lately we have noticed that the former political advisor to the sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in the name of Mr. Chris Zumani seem to have found a new hobby in attacking President Harry Kalaba.





We wish to state categorically that Mr. Zumani’s attacks towards CF and President Harry Kalaba is not a coincidence considering how he landed himself that position at state house was through a similar channel of attacks towards the former President a fact that is well known by PF faithfuls.





Its mind boggling to see Mr. Zumani talking about who can and cannot win August 2026 general elections when records are in public domain that whilst he was actively serving as special assistant political under the PF administration in 2021 the Party and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu lost terribly to upnd and President Hakainde Hichilema with an incredible difference of over a million votes.





With that said it’s imperatively important for Mr. Zumani to shut up his mouth for clearly he is the last person to talk about winning an election worse off giving President Harry Kalaba any political advise.





Should Zumani continue on that trajectory of disrespecting President Harry Kalaba for political expediency we shall be obliged to take him on head on and be glad to dance to the rhym of his music.



*Maxwell Chongu*

CF National Youth Chairman.