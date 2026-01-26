CHRIS ZUMANI MUST SHUT UP HE HAS CAUSED ENOUGH DAMAGE TO THE PF- Mathew  chalwe Bwalya

ZUMANI MUST SHUT UP HE HAS CAUSED ENOUGH DAMAGE TO THE PF



Dear Editor,



I read an article by former State House Special Assistant for Politics Zumani Zimba claiming that President Edgar Lungu was thankful to him for creating Tonse Alliance.





He also took time to insult Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba that he was hosting hostile figures like Laura Miti and Dora Siliya on his Podcast thereby causing pain to the former President.





Zumani Zimba has annoyed a lot of Patriotic Front members especially how he caused the loss of election the Party suffered in 2021. It is best that he shuts up.





Zumani just joined the Patriotic Front in 2019 and before that he spent his entire life insulting President Edgar Lungu.



He should not compare himself to Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba who has sacrificed for the party since 2002.



He should continue with his treacherous activities with Levy Ngoma and the UPND and not try to annoy us further.





Recently, Zumani has engineered the expulsion of the Patriotic Front from Tonse Alliance where he claimed he is the Architect.





He should tell the PF members why he spends a lot of time with former High Commissioner to Audtralia Amb. George Zulu and State House Special Assistant for Politics, Levy Ngoma, the people fighting hard to vanquish the Patriotic Front.





Zumani has no idea who President Edgar Lungu and the heart he had for Zambia. President Lungu could forgive people like Zumani himself who used to pour unimaginable insults on him.



Mathew chalwe Bwalya

Member of the Patriotic Frank since 2004