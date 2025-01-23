Chrispin Chiinda Promises a Fresh Start for Munali Constituency



Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Munali Constituency, Chrispin Chiinda, has boldly outlined his vision for the area, focusing on youth empowerment, transparency, and effective use of Constituency Development Funds (CDF). In a recent interview, Chiinda openly criticized the current state of affairs in Munali, calling for a much-needed shift in leadership.



A key focus of Chiinda’s campaign is skills development, which he sees as the cornerstone of youth empowerment. “A skill is everything. When you have a skill, you can survive anywhere. You don’t need a Grade 12 certificate or a degree to acquire a skill; all you need is the willingness to learn,” Chiinda remarked.



He went on to highlight several practical skills, including carpentry, plumbing, and ceiling board installation, as vital tools for economic independence. “With a skill, you can start your own business, generate income, and even employ others. This is how we build a sustainable future for the youth of Munali,” Chiinda explained.





If elected, Chiinda vowed to make skills training a priority, promising to establish accessible and affordable training centers across the constituency. “These centers will equip our young people with the tools they need to succeed,” he stated, emphasizing that creating such opportunities would address both unemployment and the lack of entrepreneurship among the youth.





Chiinda criticized the handling of the K36.1 million allocated annually to Munali through the CDF, pointing out the lack of transparency in how the funds have been used. “For years, young people have struggled to access these funds. We don’t even know how the money for 2021, 2022, and 2023 was used,” he said, expressing frustration at the absence of visible improvements on the ground.





He called for a thorough audit of the CDF allocation, stressing the need for accountability. “Every kwacha must be accounted for, and people deserve to know who is benefiting from these funds,” Chiinda asserted. He further criticized the lack of public awareness on how to access CDF, urging that the application process be simplified and better communicated to the community.





Chiinda painted a bleak picture of the situation facing Munali’s youth, noting that many are left to fend for themselves due to the lack of training, funding, and employment opportunities. “Our youth are sidelined, and this neglect is a betrayal of our future,” he said, warning that continued marginalization would only perpetuate poverty and inequality.





Looking ahead, Chiinda expressed optimism for 2026, outlining his plans to engage with every ward in Munali to ensure no one is left behind. “My vision is to build partnerships with local businesses, training institutions, and NGOs to create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth,” he explained.



In his closing remarks, Chiinda called on the people of Munali to demand better leadership, urging them to prioritize accountability and long-term development. “We need quality roads, schools, and clinics—projects that will serve us for generations, not quick fixes,” he stated. With the 2026 elections on the horizon, his message of change is gaining traction among residents eager for a fresh approach to leadership.



Kumwesu January 23, 2025.