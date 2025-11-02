Christian genocide: Nicki Minaj praises Trump for designating Nigeria as ‘country of particular concern’

American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has hailed the U.S. President, Donald Trump’s decision to designate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over alleged persecution of Christians.

In a post on X, Minaj said she is grateful to live in a nation where people can freely practise their faith, stressing that no one should face hostility for their religious beliefs. She noted that persecution against Christians in various countries is a global crisis that should not be ignored, urging people to pray for victims and show mutual respect despite differing beliefs.

The rapper tweeted

‘’Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.

Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice.

Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously.

God bless every persecuted Christian.

No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.

Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”