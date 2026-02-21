Christianity’s Global Shift…Sub-Saharan Africa Now the Center



New data from the Pew Research Center shows a major demographic change in the world’s Christian population.





• Total Christians worldwide: 2.3 billion (2020)…up from 2.1 billion in 2010

• Share of world population: declining, as other religions and non-religious groups grow faster





Regional distribution (2020):



– Sub-Saharan Africa: ~697 million Christians

– Europe: ~505 million

– North America: ~238 million





About 31% of all Christians now live in Sub-Saharan Africa, compared with 22% in Europe…meaning Africa has become the largest Christian population region on Earth.





The growth is mainly driven by:

• higher birth rates

• younger populations





Meanwhile, Europe and parts of the Americas are seeing declining Christian share due to:

• lower fertility rates

• increasing religious disaffiliation





In simple terms: Christianity is not shrinking…it is moving south, and Africa is now the demographic heart of the faith.