Christine Kaseba Sata leads French Minister’s team to Zambia

We warmly welcomed, French Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, Madame Chrysoula Zacharopoulou and delegation for a courtesy call.

Through her, we thanked President Emmanuel Macron for all the support as Co-chair of the Official Creditors Committee that led to the approved IMF package for Zambia.

Zambia has received support from the French government through the Agence Française de Dévelopment (AFD) in areas of road transportation and energy among others and France continues to be a key investor in Zambia.

We would like to enhance cooperation between our two nations and invite French companies to come and invest in growth areas like tourism, agriculture and other sectors that will catapult Zambia’s economic transformation and create jobs and opportunities for our people. 🇿🇲 🇫🇷

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia