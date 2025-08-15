Christopher Kang’ombe Positions Himself as a Strong Candidate for Zambia’s Presidency

Using an academic syllabus as an analogy, Kang’ombe explained that he has completed all three phases of a political syllabus: starting as a councillor, then mayor, and now an MP.

“The presidency is the last position one can aspire to. You can’t be President if you don’t understand people’s problems or haven’t finished the syllabus. This has been a journey over the last 19 years,” he said.

“I was first elected as a councillor, given an opportunity by the people from 2006 to 2016. Then I became Mayor, where I was given the opportunity to deal with different aspects of local challenges such as health care and other social issues – that was phase two of my syllabus. The third phase was being a member of parliament. In parliament, that’s where we make laws for the country and pass the budget. No one can tell me lies about how the budget is made, where the country gets money when there’s a deficit, or what happens when a president dies; all that I learned in parliament, and that’s syllabus number three.”

He said the current republican president, Hakainde Hichilema, will not be in office forever, and people must start analyzing the available options.

“Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is not the last president we will have in Zambia. So Zambians have to start asking themselves who the next president will be when Hakainde Hichilema completes his term,” he added.

“No single president can ever solve all the problems that people have; where one stops, another takes over. So when that opportunity to serve comes, Christopher Kang’ombe should be one of the options.

He emphasized that Zambians should be given options to weigh who is capable of leading them.

“I am asking the people of Zambia to consider me as one of the options either for next year or 2031. The question of whether it’s next year or 2031 will be answered in December,” he concluded.

