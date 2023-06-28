CHRISTOPHER KATONGO GIVES TRIBUTE TO KALABA.

He writes;

Ba Mupashi has retired from Active Football 🥺⚽🇿🇲

It was a humbling and beautiful experience we had together on the pitch for mother Zambia and on Africa’s largest football stage AFCON.

We had our low moments and our cheerful moments. You played your part, gave the national team your best and went on to even a bigger stage in your career TP.

I know you inspired alot of young champs today who are still looking up to you Munthu wandi. As we know, once a footballer, always one. I know you will continue off the pitch and contribute to Football in Zambia when needed and across the boarder.

I want to say thank you for the moments we shared together and the glory we achieved for this country 🇿🇲.

Best of luck in your next stage of your career ba Mupashi. Iwe uliwakulekafye chapwa🫂🇿🇲⚽❤️💪.