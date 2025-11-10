CHULUMANDA, MUHABI  LUNGU IN A PLOT TO ISOLATE M’MEMBE FROM OPPOSITION ALLIANCE

CHULUMANDA, LUNGU IN A PLOT TO ISOLATE M’MEMBE FROM OPPOSITION ALLIANCE



As Zambia heads toward the 2026 General Election, efforts to forge a united opposition front continue to face turbulence amid deep-seated mistrust and clashing political ambitions.





Sources close to the ongoing negotiations among opposition parties have revealed an emerging rift involving George Chulumanda and Muhabi Lungu of the Zambia We Want (ZWW) Party, who are reportedly strategising to sideline Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe from any potential opposition coalition.





According to the sources, the two political figures are working to ensure that Mr. M’membe does not become the presidential candidate for any alliance that includes ZWW. They are said to believe that M’membe, if elected, could adopt an authoritarian leadership style—an assessment that has shaped their quiet campaign to block his rise within opposition ranks.





“The two have agreed to frustrate any manoeuvres that could lead to M’membe emerging as the preferred opposition presidential candidate in 2026,” one source claimed.





Instead, Mr. Chulumanda and Mr. Lungu are reportedly positioning Dr. Kapembwa Simbao, ZWW’s president, as the alliance’s ideal choice for presidential candidate—or at least as a running mate to anyone except M’membe.





The insiders further disclosed that the duo welcomed Robert Sichinga’s departure from ZWW to the Socialist Party, describing it as “good riddance” and “removal of excess baggage.”





They also dismissed Richwell Siamunene’s involvement in party affairs, particularly his offer of his residence for secretarial operations, as inconsequential.





Political observers warn that if such internal manoeuvres persist, the Socialist Party and its leader may enter the 2026 polls appearing fragmented and disorganised, not because of public rejection, but due to mistrust within the opposition camp.





As Zambia’s opposition continues to wrestle with competing egos and ideological differences, the question remains whether unity against the ruling party can withstand the personal rivalries threatening to undo it from within.