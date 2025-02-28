“CHUNGA GOLD RUSH CHAOS”



Call it a modern-day gold rush but with a twist of chaos and comedy. What started as an innocent request for a hoe ended in a wild chase as suspected illegal miners fled the scene of a surprise “mining operation” along a gravel road in Chunga.





According to the Matero Police Station, a 69-year-old resident of Lilanda Site Five filed a report at 21:00 hours on February 26, 2025. The baffled woman told officers that earlier that day, around 13:00 hours, a mystery man and woman appeared at her doorstep, requesting a hoe to “dig for minerals.”





Yes, you read that right — minerals.



After she refused, the pair simply shrugged, crossed the yard to a neighbor’s house, borrowed a hoe without hesitation, and began hacking away at the gravel road like they were on the verge of striking gold.





The unusual scene quickly drew the attention of young men and women from the neighborhood. What started with two determined “miners” turned into a full-blown excavation party by 19:00 hours — complete with curious onlookers, hopeful diggers, and plenty of confusion.





By 20:00 hours, the crowd had grown, and so had the holes in the road as if the whole area was preparing to unearth a hidden treasure chest.



But the fun was cut short when Matero Police officers arrived. Upon spotting the flashing blue lights, the self-appointed miners didn’t stick around to explain their business plan they dropped the hoe and bolted like sprinters at the Olympics.





“By the time we arrived, all we found were large holes in the gravel road and a few abandoned digging tools. The suspects fled immediately,” said Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga.





The police quickly secured the scene, and Ministry of Mines officials were called in to collect samples and identify the so-called “minerals” that had sparked the bizarre frenzy.





In a stern yet bemused tone, Hamoonga urged the public to steer clear of such reckless behavior.



“We understand the excitement about minerals, but digging up public roads without permission is not only illegal it’s downright dangerous,” he said. “If there’s gold under Chunga, the Ministry of Mines will handle it not a group of unsanctioned, hoe-wielding residents.”





The Zambia Police Service has reminded citizens that illegal mining poses serious safety risks and legal consequences.



“We encourage anyone who notices suspicious activities to report them to the nearest police station not to join in with shovels,” Hamoonga added, half-jokingly.



February 27, 2025

©️ KUMWESU