CHUNGU CALLS CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION UNNECESSARY, HAILS VOTERS FOR REJECTING UPND





By Constance Shilengwe



FORMER Government Chief Whip Stephen Chungu has described the recently concluded Chawama parliamentary by-election as unnecessary and uncalled for.





Mr Chungu, who is also a former Luanshya Member of Parliament, however said the outcome was significant as it showed that the people of Chawama had spoken clearly by voting against the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





He questioned the justification for the by-election, also citing the Kasama by-election, and said such polls were avoidable.





He said it was unfortunate for the ruling UPND to lose an election to an opposition party just three months before the dissolution of Parliament and six months ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mr Chungu urged the ruling party to reflect on its actions and decisions, saying citizens were increasingly expressing dissatisfaction.





He further said the opposition would continue engaging citizens at grassroots level to highlight what he termed the negative impact of UPND governance.





Mr Chungu said the Chawama by-election results had demonstrated that the UPND could be defeated in the 2026 general elections.





He added that opposition political parties share a common goal of removing the UPND from government and called on opposition leaders to set aside personal differences and unite ahead of the August 2026 polls.





Mr Chungu said Zambians were calling for a change in government due to economic hardships, which he attributed to poor governance under the UPND.





Meanwhile, Mr Chungu described as disgraceful claims allegedly made by some UPND and State House officials mocking late former President Edgar Lungu, whose remains have not yet been buried following his death in June last year.





He was responding to reports published in some tabloids, attributed to State House officials, alleging that former President Lungu was enjoying whiskey in lodges while President Hakainde Hichilema was busy working on his farm.



RoanFM Newsroom