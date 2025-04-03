Church Blasts Government for ‘Abusing Power’ in Constitutional Overhaul



The Archdiocese of Lusaka Presbyteral Council has unleashed a blistering attack on the UPND-led government, accusing it of abusing power by pushing unnecessary constitutional amendments while the nation grapples with deepening economic and social crises. The clergy has labeled the move a ‘self-serving political ploy’, urging the government to abandon it immediately.





In a strongly worded statement, the Catholic leadership denounced the administration’s misplaced priorities, warning that the high cost of living, energy crisis, food insecurity, and mass unemployment are issues far more urgent than meddling with the nation’s supreme law. “The government was elected to govern, not to change the constitution,” the statement declared.





The clergy further slammed the government’s attempt to manufacture a constitutional crisis, stating that “nowhere has it been reported that this government has failed to function because of the current constitution.” The Archdiocese emphasized that the ruling party actively participated in drafting the 2016 Constitution and must now respect it rather than seeking to manipulate it for political gain.





The Church also pointed out the hypocrisy of the UPND administration, which once fiercely opposed Bill 10 but is now pushing its own amendments. “It is nonsensical that a party that actively campaigned against Bill Ten (10) is now attempting to do exactly what they condemned,” the council stated, calling out the government for betraying its past stance.





At a time when Zambians are struggling to afford food, electricity, and medicine, the clergy has condemned the administration for wasting resources on political maneuvers instead of fixing real problems. “The proposal to invest resources in an unbudgeted and self-seeking constitutional amendment is a cruel act against the people of Zambia.”





The Archdiocese has warned the government against dismissing criticism with arrogance and hostility. “We advise the government and its agents to desist from becoming agitated and angry when citizens remind them of their unfulfilled political promises. Instead, they should engage in healthy and constructive dialogue.”





With public frustration mounting, analysts warn that the UPND’s actions risk alienating the electorate. The deteriorating economy, power shortages, and failing healthcare system are pressing concerns that Zambians demand action on, not constitutional amendments designed to secure political dominance.



