CHURCH CONDEMNS RISE IN CASES OF WIVES KILLING THEIR HUSBANDS

BATTLE Cry for Zambia Founder Apostle Obrian Mayambu has called on the Church and marriage counsellors to put more emphasis on Conflict resolutions in marriages as they prepare couples for marriage.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS news today, Apostle Mayambu stated that it makes sad readings to know the number of women who have continued committing suspected murder of their partners.

“As a church we are very much concerned about the happenings in the country where we have seen that women have been involved in the issues of murdering their spouse, it is contrary to our culture and Biblical values” Apostle Mayambu said.

He said couples should always strive to seek help whenever they are faced with a problem, they feel they are unable to resolve.

“People must not be able to take the law into their own hands to the extent of wanting to murder someone” Apostle Mayambu said.

The clergy said that pre-marital counselling should never be underplayed as it has been the case in the recent past as it plays a critical role in maintaining peace and order in homes.

Meanwhile Apostle Mayambu stated that there is need for the nation to go back to the drawing board and establish why olden days’ marriages lasted longer than the modern ones.

“People don’t understand the concept of marriage; you and I can attest that in the past we never used to marry someone you just met on the bus or at School it was parents who were choosing partners for children,” Apostle Mayambu said.

He said while many people would disagree with the old concept, it worked like magic to preserve homes.

“In the beginning it was God himself who was watching over Adam, it was God himself who gave Eve to Adam, Adam never gave himself Eve” Apostle Mayambu said.

A woman of Lusaka was recently found with the skeleton remains of her husband, suspected to have been murdered two years ago.