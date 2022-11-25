CHURCH ELDER CAUGHT PANTS DOWN WITH WIFE’S BEST FRIEND

A MARRIED church elder of Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAOG) Church in Chipangali, Eastern Province, has been caught allegedly committing adultery with a woman whose husband is serving a jail sentence.

PAOG Chipangali district senior pastor Reuben Shonga confirmed having received a report of adultery involving the church elder but said he is yet to meet with the parties involved.

Richard Phiri, of Madzi-a Tuwa Resettlement Scheme, was caught having s*x with his wife’s best friend and fellow church member, Patricia Mbewe, whose husband is serving an 11-month jail sentence at Namuseche Correctional Facility in Chipata.

According to his friend, Wonani Mumba, who also witnessed the church elder being apprehended, he was caught pants down at the woman’s house.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail