Church Leaders Condemn Harassment of PF Faction Leader Given Lubinda



Bishop Joseph Kazhila, General Overseer of Life Gospel Ministries International, has condemned the harassment and attack on PF faction Acting President Given Lubinda, describing the acts as unZambian and contrary to President Hakainde Hichilema’s strong stance against cadreism.





In a statement to ZNBC News, Bishop Kazhila said it is unacceptable for cadres to take the law into their own hands and urged the police to apprehend the culprits to set an example for would-be offenders.





Meanwhile, Senior Pastor Jimmy Ng’ambi of the Beacon of Truth Church stressed that regardless of political affiliation, criminal conduct, violence, intimidation, and mob harassment must never be tolerated in a democratic nation





Reverend Ng’ambi further advised political leaders to take responsibility and discourage their followers from engaging in hostile acts that undermine national unity.



#PeaceAndUnity #EndCadreism #RuleOfLaw #ZambiaDemocracy #ChurchVoices #NationalUnity