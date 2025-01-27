CHURCH MOTHER BODIES SIGNS MOU TO SAFEGUARD DEMOCRACY IN ZAMBIA



Lusaka, Monday 27th January 2025



Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to mark another important testament to the Church Mother Bodies shared commitment to collaboration and innovation.





The MOU will be operationalized through the 3 mother bodies – Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG), a consortium that began on 28th November 2014.



Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lusaka, (EFZ) Chairperson Bishop Paul Mususu says the occasion is an important milestone in the consortium’s shared journey and a testament to its commitment to safeguarding democracy in the country.





Bishop Mususu continued “the partnership is rooted in the premise of effective monitoring of the electoral process and the promotion of credible elections.” And this he added “is in recognizing that the promotion and adherence to the principle of the rule of law premised upon the respect for and supremacy of the constitution and constitutional order is the cornerstone of any democratic dispensation.”





The church mother bodies also reaffirms the church occupies an important position in society and it has a critical role to play before, during, and after elections. CCMG will with the MOU signed, facilitate a platform for information gathering through systematic and non-partisan observation and monitoring of electoral activities to enhance community and policy engagements.





And Bishop Mususu, concludes, “it is a collective honour to officially unveil this important collaboration of the 3 church mother bodies towards its work in strengthening genuine democratic electoral processes and encouraging citizen participation in democratic governance in Zambia.”





ZCCB President and Archbishop of Kasama Most Rev. Ignatius Chama prayed and gave a blessing after the MOU Signing ceremony held at Kapingila Guest House.





The Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG), first came together to monitor the 2015 General elections. The Consortium is hosted at Caritas Zambia.



