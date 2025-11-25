 DATELINE | Church Tensions, Bill 7, & Civil Society Split as Politics Heat Up



A deepening split has emerged between church leaders, civil society organisations and political actors over the stalled Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 as competing religious voices, coalition groups and opposition figures push contrasting narratives on legitimacy, transparency and national direction.





The Oasis Forum, which includes the Law Association of Zambia and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, has confirmed that it has formally engaged State House for dialogue after days of organizing November 28 protest.





Chairperson Beauty Katebe said the Forum had “engaged State House for a possible dialogue proposed for Wednesday” and dismissed claims that the group had ignored President Hakainde Hichilema’s invitation. She said updates will be shared after the meeting.





At the same time, the country continues to witness sharp criticism from Catholic clergy. In Kasama, the Vicar General, Very Reverend Father Rodgers Fikwamo, told priests and parish leaders not to fear speaking about injustice.





“Be strong. Do not be scared to speak the truth, injustices and wrong things,” he said in his homily. He urged Catholics to remind leaders of their promises, adding, “Reminding someone to fulfil what he promised you is not a case.”





The Catholic voice adds pressure to the ongoing standoff. However, eight civil society organisations have taken the opposite position. The Consortium of CSOs on Governance says the reform process must proceed.





Acting Chairperson Solomon Ngoma told journalists that the coalition has applied to join the Oasis Forum court petition as an interested party. He said the Technical Committee received “thousands upon thousands” of submissions from citizens in all provinces.





“We did not expect this transparent process to be halted by a court action initiated by those who chose not to participate,” Ngoma said. He questioned why groups that sent representatives to the Technical Committee now doubt the credibility of their own appointees.





The consortium, which includes AIPAC, GEARS Initiative, SACCORD, ZCLU, CAAPOV, the Centre for Peace Research and Advocacy, Measures of Justice and Democracy Foundation and the Anti Political Violence Association of Zambia, argues that the current opposition to Bill 7 rests on “selective participation” and warned that halting the work would frustrate citizens who submitted proposals in good faith.





“There are thousands of Zambians who made submissions and want their contributions respected,” Ngoma said.



He added that if protests are mobilised, “we will also apply for our own peaceful demonstration in solidarity with citizens who participated.”





The government has also warned that church-led protests risk heightening national tension. Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu said he is disturbed by plans from some sections of the Catholic Church and allied groups to lead demonstrations.





“The proposed protests will not unify our country. They will further polarise both the nation and the church itself,” he said.



Mwiimbu said the church carries a sacred responsibility to foster dialogue and stressed that “the church must remain a beacon of hope and dialogue, not a source of division.”





But critics of the Bill have hardened their tone. Tonse Alliance Chairperson for Parliamentary Affairs Brian Mundubile claimed no “reasonable Zambian” supports Bill 7. He alleged that some MPs have received payments from the ruling party to support the bill.





“That money belongs to the poor. Farmers have not been paid. Some elderly men and women are sleeping at FRA depots waiting for what they are owed,” he said.



Mundubile urged MPs to join the Oasis Forum in demonstrations and told those allegedly bribed to “return the funds.”





At the same briefing, PF Chairperson for Legal Affairs George Chisanga said the party would seek cooperation with the Oasis Forum, including possible social contracts to bind MPs against supporting the Bill.





“We want Zambians to know we cannot support this bill. We stand with the Oasis Forum on the fight against Bill 7,” he said. He added that PF MPs would continue to engage academic Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa on his allegations of bribery so that suspected MPs can be “de campaigned” in their constituencies.





The debates over Bill 7 are unfolding as the Technical Committee’s report awaits publication. The government has stressed that it collected submissions from online platforms, public sittings, chiefdom consultations and ten provincial centres.



Critics, however, argue that the process lacked full transparency and broad citizen participation.





What is clear is that Zambia now faces a convergence of political, religious and civic tension around a constitutional process that carries real consequences. The divisions reveal unresolved questions of legitimacy, trust, institutional authority and the meaning of public consent.





As Wednesday dialogue nears inside State House and protests remain on hold, the country stands at a crossroads where transparency, restraint and constitutional discipline will determine the path forward.



