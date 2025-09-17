CHURCH WAKE UP, ENGAGE AND DEFEND THE SOUL OF THE NATION:





By Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

Wed 17th Sept, 2025



Pro 29:2 “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn”



Zambia’s hope lies with the Church. The local Church is the hope for the local community.





Proverbs 29:2 is a Biblical proverb from the Book of Proverbs that highlights the direct impact of leadership on a society’s well-being. The verse states that when righteous people are in power, the people are happy and rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people suffer and mourn.





The proverb above contrasts a caring, just leadership with a harmful, corrupt one, showing that the nature of those in authority directly affects the state of citizens. The current state of affairs in Zambia is extremely concerning as people groan under a grinding economy, harshest loadshedding and polluted spiritual atmosphere.





Here’s a brief breakdown of the verse above:

(1) “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice” indicates that a leadership that’s godly and just will create an environment where the people are joyful and can thrive.





(2) “But when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn” shows that a leadership that’s evil and unjust will cause suffering and despair among the people.





The Church in Zambia has a duty to support authentic Christians and faithful politicians to take up public office. As we near the 2026 general elections, the Church should influence the outcome of the elections while maintaining a non partizan posture. Zambia need redemption.





How will the righteous rule in this Country if the community from which the righteous belong doesn’t support them? Time has now come for the Church in Zambia to wake up and take up it’s role of ensuring that compassionate, committed and competent leadership occupy public office.





The Church should pray more and inquire of the LORD on all known and confirmed politicians who belong to some secret society(diabolic); corrupt and liars pretending to be part of the “flock” but are sons of perdition. Light and darkness have no fellowship. Political snakes must be exposed and vanquished come 2026. Zambia must be saved.





There should be no authentic servant of God and faithful believers supporting known members of a secret society in politics who are opposed to the agenda of Christ and deconsecrating our land.





Everyone that faithfully calls upon the name of the LORD should understand that their loyalty to a tribe or political party should never override one’s allegiance to Christ the LORD.





We call upon all the faithful in public office to resist any temptation to betrayal the people’s trust and their faith in the Lord Christ Jesus. Thank you to all faithful MPs and Councillors who have stood to oppose the evils and bad elements happening.





We charge in the name of Christ the LORD every Christian at heart serving in public office to remain true to the faith and we pray God be with you all. Please do what is right for the greater good of every Zambian who elected you to serve and to the glory of God who gives you life.



Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.



END///