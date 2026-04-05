BREAKING: CIA Deception Helped Save Stranded U.S. Airman in Iran



A downed F-15 crew member survived 36 hours behind enemy lines in Iran, hiding in rugged mountain terrain after his jet was shot down.





To buy critical time, the CIA launched a covert deception campaign—spreading false intelligence inside Iran that the airman had already been recovered and was being moved out of the country. The disinformation confused Iranian forces and disrupted their search efforts.





While the airman evaded capture, U.S. intelligence pinpointed his location, enabling a high-risk special operations mission. The extraction triggered a firefight with Iranian forces, but U.S. troops ultimately secured the airman and brought him to safety.





Alone and wounded, concealed in a narrow mountain crevice deep inside Iran, the American airman relied on one mission: survive and evade.





For over 24 hours, the weapons systems officer—after his F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down—successfully eluded advancing Iranian forces closing in on his position. At one point, he pushed through harsh, unforgiving terrain to reach a ridgeline nearly 7,000 feet above sea level, armed with little more than a pistol, a communication device, and a tracking beacon.