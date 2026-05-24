CIA DIRECTOR JOHN RATCLIFFE DELIVERS BRUTAL BOSS MOVE IN CUBA — INTRODUCES PARAMILITARY OPERATOR WHO TOOK OUT MADURO’S CUBAN GUARDS





CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a surprise trip to Cuba while President Trump was in China.



He met with Cuban leaders and delivered a clear message from Trump: the United States is ready to engage on economic and security issues, but only if Cuba makes fundamental changes.





Ratcliffe brought along the paramilitary officer involved in the capture of Nicolas Maduro.





According to reports, Ratcliffe made a point of introducing the paramilitary leader to the Cubans as the one who killed their people in Venezuela.





The move sent a direct signal about U.S. capabilities and resolve.



This comes as the U.S. piles pressure on the regime with an indictment against Raúl Castro, ongoing street protests in Cuba, and the USS Nimitz carrier strike group operating in the Caribbean.





Ratcliffe’s visit was no ordinary diplomatic outreach — it was a clear demonstration of strength and seriousness from the Trump administration.