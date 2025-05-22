Citizens First (CF) to field own candidate in Lumezi by election

CF to field own candidate in Lumezi by election



By Mubanga Mubanga



Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says his party will field its own candidate in the upcoming Lumezi Parliamentary by-election.





And Kalaba says the country is on autopilot because of lack of leadership.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Kalaba said the party would not support other candidates in the upcoming by-elections in Lumezi but would field its own.





The Lumezi seat fell vacant following the conviction of independent member of parliamnet Munir Zulu for seditious practice, and is currently serving a prison sentence on other offences.





Kalaba also said the party was ready to work with the opposition who were genuine.





“We have heard the loud call by the citizens, for a united opposition and we agree with the call for a united opposition.

However, it is important to recall that the Citizens First has demonstrated its willingness to work with other opposition political parties and leaders as long as it is genuine,” Kalaba said.

“We stood with other leaders at the inception of UKA and, l am sure the former chairperson Mr Saki (Sakwiba Sikota SC) will tell you about this and did so selflessly. The Citizens First, supported and stood with all members of UKA, with whom, l still share a personal connection.”





And Kalaba said the country was faced with a serious leadership void.



“The CF leadership has continued to re-echo the fact that, Zambia is faced with an existential threat.

That is not emanating from resource scarcity or foreign attacks, but rather the nation is faced with a serious leadership void. But today, one can easily surmise that, the nation is on autopilot,” Kalaba said.



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/cf-to-field-own-candidate-in-lumezi-by-election/