CITIZENS FIRST CONDEMNS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DISRESPECT OF TRADITIONAL LEADERS





Lusaka, Zambia – Citizens First issues a strong condemnation of President Hakainde Hichilema’s public rebuke of traditional chiefs, an act we deem a severe political error and a fundamental disregard for Zambian culture.





Our chiefs are the revered custodians of our heritage, not subordinates to be publicly chastised. Politically, this action is reckless. It alienates the very institutions that ensure stability and legitimacy in our communities, undermining the government’s connection to the people.





This breach of protocol is damaging to national unity. True leadership requires respecting our traditions, not degrading them.





It is evident that President Hichilema requires guidance on the respect owed to our traditional leaders. Should he need instruction, Citizens First President Harry Kalaba, a true son of a chief, is available for consultation.





The distinction is clear: the current administration degrades our institutions, while Citizens First stands ready to restore their dignity. Upon assuming power, we will guarantee the respect and honor our chiefs deserve, governing with the cultural wisdom that has been lost today.



Issued by:

Faith Munthali

National Chairlady

Citizens First