CIVIC GROUPS DECRY NGO BILL #6 OF 2025 AS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY



Lusaka… Wednesday May 14, 2025 — Civic leaders and activists have raised serious concerns over the recently tabled Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Bill #6 of 2025, describing it as a direct threat to Zambia’s democratic values and civil liberties.





Mr. Thompson Luzendi, a member of the Socialist Party and a prominent activist, issued a strong statement urging citizens and stakeholders to reject the proposed legislation, which he contended undermines the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.





He stated that the bill, introduced by the UPND-led government, contradicts its pre-election promises to safeguard civic space and support the work of civil society organisations (CSOs).





According to Luzendi, the bill seeks to criminalise dissent and place NGOs under tight state control, thereby stifling independent voices and democratic participation.



He warned that the bill grants excessive authority to the Registrar of NGOs, allowing them to deny registration or cancel operating licenses on vague grounds such as being “inimical to public interest.”





This, he said, opens the door to political persecution and arbitrary shutdowns of organisations critical of the government.



The activist expressed alarm that operating an NGO without formal registration could result in heavy penalties, including fines of up to 200,000 penalty units or imprisonment for two years.





He described the measure as a way to criminalise civic activism and discourage grassroots movements from operating.



Mr. Luzendi further noted that the bill demands intrusive disclosure of NGOs’ funding, assets, and governance structures, arguing that such provisions pave the way for state interference rather than accountability.





He said the Registrar would have unchecked power to demand information at any time, with harsh consequences for non-compliance.



He also condemned the proposed requirement for all NGOs to join the Zambia Congress of NGOs, warning that the council could be manipulated by the state to control and weaken independent civil society.





He stated that such a provision would transform self-regulation into state-led coercion.



Additionally, Luzendi criticised the bill’s vague language, which he claimed gives the government the power to label advocacy work as “undesirable” or reject organisation names on grounds of blasphemy or indecency.





These measures, he warned, would be used to silence human rights defenders and anti-corruption watchdogs.



Comparing the bill to restrictive laws found in authoritarian regimes, Luzendi argued that it is far more oppressive than the 2009 NGO Act it seeks to repeal.





He accused the government of betraying its commitment to democracy and attempting to create a climate of fear.



Calling for widespread resistance, Luzendi appealed to citizens, civil society, journalists, lawyers, students, and other stakeholders to demand the withdrawal of the bill.





He urged Parliament to reject what he termed a “draconian” law and challenged the government to uphold its democratic promises.





In closing, he called for meaningful dialogue between the government and civil society, warning that Zambia’s democracy could suffer irreparable harm if the bill is passed without broad consultation.





“The time to act is now,” he said. “Reject the NGO Bill.”