CIVIL SERVANTS DEMORALISED…they’re putting in extra hours but there’s political interference – Chama

By Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

WHEN there is failure the excuse is the civil service because they cannot defend themselves, notes PF chairman Davis Chama.

In an interview, Chama told The Mast that it was surprising that President Hakainde Hichilema feels there is a disconnect between the top leadership and civil servants because it is the same system that has served three different governments.



“There can never be a disconnect. It is the same civil service that was employed during UNIP time because some of them are still in

government. The MMD under president [Frederick] Chiluba, under president [Levy] Mwanawasa, they are still there. How come they were responsive to these other



governments? They are not responsive to you? It is not true. It has nothing to do with the system just give them the timeline,” Chama argued. “Remember the ZNBC scenario where they advertised [for management positions], people applied,

people were interviewed, people were selected professionally and then the names went to somebody to say ‘sir these are the people we have appointed’. They (government) started striking out names. They said ‘not this one because of where they come from. Not this one because they are PF’. This is a typical example of what is happening in all institutions and all the procurement processes. That is just a tip of the iceberg. These are just small examples of what is happening everywhere. This is demoralising civil servants because they are working day and night, putting in extra hours; these professional men and women. They are trying to be as professional as possible but because of political interference. It is delaying and dismantling everything civil servants are doing but when there is failure, the

excuse is to blame the civil service because they cannot defend themselves. They cannot come in public to say ‘sir we did

everything’. They are just quiet and being crucified. It is not fair. It is not right.”



Chama cited frustrations around procurement processes which he said put citizens in awkward positions.

“In the health sector procurement has collapsed. Everywhere. They are

too proud. You know when you are too proud and think you know it all…Information is there, people are still there in government but they (UPND) have excuses all the time. It is either it is the PF, now it is the civil servants,” he observed. “It has nothing to do with the system because when you start a

procurement process, for instance, then they give a report ‘sir we have completed, we have procured and done the due diligence and

everything’. Then they put it on the table. Then someone will come and tell them a lie that the people these guys have actually given the contract are PF aligned. Then you intervene to cancel or delay the process. You give instructions again ‘can you go and re-do this job’. The civil servants will go back, crack their heads, do the job and give a contract. When they give you back saying ‘sir we have finished the due process. Here is the process’. Again someone comes behind, because

you also are suspicious your mind is wired in such a way that anything you hear will make you not function. Again you delay the process. You cancel the contract, then you turn around to blame the civil servants.

Tt is not fair.”

Chama said President Hichilema was basically passing the blame when the responsibility of governance falls on his government.