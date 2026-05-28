CIVIL SERVANTS MUST NOT RESIGN FOR EXPRESSING INTENT TO RUN FOR POLITICAL OFFICE BUT TAKE LEAVE UNTIL THEY ARE ELECTED- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

CIVIL SERVANTS MUST NOT RESIGN FOR EXPRESSING INTENT TO RUN FOR POLITICAL OFFICE BUT TAKE LEAVE UNTIL THEY ARE ELECTED

I can understand the legitimate concerns raised by some stakeholders. There are standing administrative requirements that civil servants that decide to run for political office first resign their positions. This has been the case even during the time of the Patriotic Front in office. So, when an officer who resigned, suddenly reappears at the office like nothing happened, the public deserves to know.

However, according to rules and regulations governing resignations in the civil service, an officer who resigns has three months, from the date of resignation, in which he or she may change their mind, rescind their resignation and return to work.

I stand to be corrected, but I feel that it must be for this reason that some civil servants that resigned recently to pursue elective office reappeared at their respective offices.

In any case, the provision that allows for one to rescind their resignation does not state that there are circumstances under which the rescinding of the resignation shall not be accepted. In other words, whether the reason for resigning was to pursue elective office or not, the provisions are silent.

But even with such provisions, I feel that civil servants that decide to pursue political office must only be allowed to proceed on leave until they are elected. Not even the mere act of being adopted must warrant resignation.

In the event that they are not adopted, they must return to work. Equally, if they are not elected, they must return to work. They must only be required to resign in the event that they are elected.

The mere expression of the desire to run for political office must not disqualify civil servants from returning to work.

This is not a novel suggestion. There are countries that do not lead to automatic loss of a current job or position just because you are pursuing another office. Imagine the uncertainty and risk associated with giving up a job – a source of livelihood – for a job that is neither promised nor guaranteed!